UAE to suspend Indonesia, Afghanistan flights from July 11

Web DeskWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 04:23 pm
UAE Flights

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to suspend all flights from Indonesia and Afghanistan from July 11, 2021, and issued advisory to its nationals not to visit these countries, the Gulf News reported.

Transit passengers from these countries will also be banned from entering the country. Transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for these countries are exempted from the suspension.

Certain passengers are exempted from the suspension and are allowed to return to the UAE. These categories included UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives, gold or silver residence holders, diplomatic missions by the UAE and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies, official delegations and businessmen with prior approval, and essential jobs (restricted to specific categories).

These exempted categories have to follow certain precautionary guidelines, which included 10-day quarantine, PCR test at the airport, and on the 4th and 8th day of entering the country. The PCR testing period has been limited to 48 hours, instead of 72 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results with a QR code.

