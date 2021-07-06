Ulaanbaatar Opens its New Airport for Flights and Passengers

Chinggis Khaan International Airport has now officially opened on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar.

This project has been completed with the joint of Mitsubishi Corporation, Narita International Airport Corporation, Japan Airport Terminal Company, JALUX, and the Mongolian government.

New Ulaanbaatar International Airport (NUBIA) will be in charge of airport operations for the next 15 years, as per the terms of its concession agreement.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement of the new airport was delayed in 2020.

All the assets have been moved to the new airport from the old one (Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport), getting it ready for flights and passenger traffics.

The pandemic has drastically reduced air travel in Mongolia. However, the demand for flights may increase over the medium to long term, especially in Ulaanbaatar.

Over the next few years, the new airport will almost certainly play a larger role.

NUBIA will be able to use the combined expertise of its four shareholders to operate the new airport.

A three-story passenger terminal, an air traffic control (ATC) tower, an operations building, and a 3,600m-long concrete runway are among the airport’s 30 structures.

There’s also a 3,339-meter-long, 23-meter-wide parallel taxiway, two quick taxiways, and three exit taxiways.