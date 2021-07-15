United Airlines Expects to Launch Electric Aircraft by 2030

United Airlines Ventures (UAV) has recently invested in the electric aircraft start-up, Heart Aerospace.

Currently, the development of the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft, is underway. It will have to potential to fly customers up to 250 miles (400km) before 2030.

Apart from investment, United Airlines has agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft under certain conditions; that the aircraft should be able to meet safety, business, and operation requirements.

Mesa Airlines, a key strategic partner for United Airlines in bringing electric aircraft to commercial use, has also agreed to add 10 ES-19 aircraft to its fleet, on the basis of similar conditions.

UAV is developing a portfolio of businesses that focus on cutting-edge sustainability concepts and develop the technologies and goods required to build a carbon-neutral airline and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.

The deal also comes alongside Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV).

Among the early investors for Heart Aerospace, UAV and BEV are the first to invest. Both have demonstrated confidence in the design and manufacturing potential for Heart to introduce the aircraft to the market as early as 2026.