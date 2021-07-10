Double Click 728 x 90
US Defense Secretary seeks international support to resolve Afghan conflict

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 11:46 pm
lloyd austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for international pressure to enable a deal between the Kabul government and the Taliban to end the battle in Afghanistan.

“The security situation in Afghanistan only argues more for international pressure to have a negotiated political settlement to end this conflict and give the Afghan people (the) government they want and they deserve,” Austin said in a tweet.

“The entire world can help by continuing this push.”

Austin made the call a day after US President Joe Biden proclaimed that the US extraction from Afghanistan, after almost two periods of war, would be finalized by August 31.

The US Defense Secretary did not stipulate which countries he was advising to help secure a defrayal, after a year of unproductive talks in Doha between the two sides.

But Pakistan is extensively believed to have a momentous effect over the Afghan Taliban.

Whereas, Afghan administration delegation met with Taliban legislatures in Tehran, hosted by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country,” Zarif said.

Zarif enticed the belligerent parties in Afghanistan for the reappearance to the negotiating table, calling “commitment to political solutions the best choice for Afghanistan’s leaders and political movements.”

Austin’s call comes as the Taliban, who were overthrown from power in 2001 by the US-led attack, have gradually increased ground against government forces that have picked up speed as the US withdrawal nears a conclusion.

Earlier Friday, they demanded that they had control of 85% of the country after grabbing key border voyages with Iran and Turkmenistan.

The claim was borderline by the government, saying they have enforced the fighters from the northwestern provincial capital of Qala-i-Naw, the scene of threatening fight this week.

 

