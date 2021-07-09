US rapper Lil Baby, James Harden in police custody in Paris

Lil Baby, an American singer and rapper with a record of joint hits, and another individual are in police custody in France, suspected of transporting illicit narcotics.

Lil Baby and basketball player James Harden, who most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets, were spotted in Paris for Fashion Week, according to the rapper’s social media posts.

Lil Baby was arrested late Thursday afternoon in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, according to a source close to the investigation. he was taken to a nearby police station and kept in custody.

Harden was stopped by the cops, as seen by a video that went viral on social media, but he was not detained, according to the source.

Baby, real name Dominique Jones, was in a parked car from which “wafted a smell of cannabis”, the source said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Harden, who has played for the Brooklyn Nets since January, can be seen surrounded by several police officers, with one patting him down.