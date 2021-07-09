Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

US: some used cars are more expensive than new cars: Could this happen in Canada?

Tahir Yameen

09th Jul, 2021. 09:12 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
US Cars

Car manufacturing plants have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a huge backlog of orders for Computer chips, and several commuters who ditched public transit and bought their first cars.

The Canadian auto sector is experiencing a perfect storm, which is resulting in a shortage of new and used cars, as well as rising prices.

Warren Barnard, the executive director of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario said, “If people have to wait two or three months to get a new vehicle, they will buy a used one, so demand is up there [in the used vehicle market],”

In Canada, new car inventory is down approximately 20%, but it’s down about 50% in the United States.

Because Americans are in the same situation, so some American dealers are purchasing used cars at auto auctions north of the border at prices that Canadian dealers can’t compete with.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan intends
9 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N...
Euro 2020 Final
24 mins ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
Equity market
32 mins ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...
Aiman Khan
35 mins ago
Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries
39 mins ago
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries: SAPM

KARACHI: Several private entities have shown keen interest in providing 300mmcfd of...
Raveena Tandon
1 hour ago
Raveena Tandon: “My house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’

People are now smiling as Raveena Tandon explained the tale behind this...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan intends
9 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N...
Euro 2020 Final
24 mins ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
Equity market
32 mins ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...
Aiman Khan
35 mins ago
Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...