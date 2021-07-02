Double Click 728 x 90
US troops vacate Bagram air base

Reuters

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:05 pm
US Troops

American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, a US defence official told Reuters, under an agreement with the Taliban allowing for the withdrawal of all US forces from the country after a two-decade war.

“All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram air base,” said the senior US security official on condition of anonymity.

The US military has coordinated its air war and logistical support for its Afghan mission from the Bagram air base, about 60 km north of Kabul, and the withdrawal of the forces symbolises the end of the US military involvement in the country.

The base is being handed over to the Afghan government as its armed forces face a surging war with the Taliban and questions swirl about their prospects.

An Afghan official said the base would be officially handed over to the government at a ceremony on Saturday.
The US defence official said General Austin Miller, the top US commander in Afghanistan “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the force” that are stationed in the capital, Kabul.

Two other US security officials said this week the majority of US military personnel would most likely be gone by July 4, with a residual force remaining to protect the embassy.

Last month, US President Joe Biden told his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want”.

Ghani said his job was now to “manage the consequences” of the US withdrawal.
The agreement with the Taliban on the US pull-out was struck under the administration of President Donald Trump.

In exchange for the US withdrawal, the Taliban, fighting to expel foreign forces and oust the US-backed government, have vowed to prevent any international terrorism from Afghan soil.

They also made a commitment to enter into talks with their Afghan rivals but little progress has been made in negotiations.

‘Positive step’

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Reuters said he had received reports that the US forces had evacuated the base, which the Taliban welcomed.

“We consider this withdrawal a positive step. Afghans can get closer to stability and peace with the full withdrawal of foreign forces,” he said adding that the withdrawal was also beneficial for the US government.

