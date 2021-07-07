US Military withdrawal: Taliban attacked Afghan provincial capital  

The Taliban launched a major attack on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The first since the United States military began its final withdrawal of troops from the country.

Ferocious fighting exploded in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, with the revolutionaries grabbing police headquarters and offices of the country’s spy agency.

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said government forces were in a “very sensitive military situation”, adding that “the war is raging” with the Taliban.

The attack came just hours after Washington proclaimed US forces on the ground had completed more than 90 percent of their extraction from Afghanistan, and as the Kabul government held talks with Taliban legislatures in neighboring Iran.

“The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen,” Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.

Badghis provincial council Chief Abdul Aziz Bek long-established the attack, saying some security officials had submitted to the Taliban.

“The provincial council officials have fled to an army camp in the city. Fighting continues in the city,” added Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi.

She further stated that the Taliban had arrived in the city’s police headquarters and the local office of the country’s spy agency.