Utility Stores Corporation managing director resigns

Islamabad: Utility Stores Corporation managing director Umer Lodhi has tendered his resignation on personal grounds after serving in the position for over two years.

During his term, he has successfully led the corporation from a loss-making entity to almost a self-reliant organisation.

A statement issued by the corporation said: “We are hopeful that the culture of services that he has inculcated in the corporation will go a long way to achieve the desirable results by taking care of transparency in the corporation and enhancing profitability.”