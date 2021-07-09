Double Click 728 x 90
Vaccine certificate mandatory to enter public places: Sindh

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 07:36 pm
Coronavirus

Due to the increasing fear of the fourth Covid wave across the province, the Sindh health ministry has made it obligatory to provide vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space including going for OPD and operations.

People with no inoculation certificates will not be allowed in OPD service or medical procedures, stated Sindh Health Director.

Secondly, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon said the people without these certificates will not be allowed to appear for job interviews or tests.

The entry is also banned from attending weddings and dining in restaurants, according to the Sindh health department.

All government and private offices are notified to make sure the candidate has the vaccine certificate before entertaining the premises.

Whereas, As many as 16,660 healthcare workers have been infested while fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,960 doctors, 2,374 nurses, and 4,326 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

On the contrary, the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country claimed 164 healthcare workers’ lives, the sources said.

Sindh reports 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

Sindh has reported above 1000 new Covid-19 cases. Previously province’s tally was 343,303 on Thursday, while it was 342,228 the day before.

Karachi has the maximum positivity ratio in the country. Its positivity rate is increasing by 10% almost every day.

Whereas, the rate in the rest of the province is below 3%.

Qasim Soomro, the Sindh health secretary, said that people are not behaving sensibly and have not been following SOPs. “Wedding halls, theatres, restaurants, and shopping malls are packed with people,” he said.

Soomro shared that the government is reviewing the possibility of complete lockdown once again on the selected days and enforce severer policies.

Furthermore, it is being reported that the Delta virus could be the reason behind the increase in positive cases in Sindh.

“We have requested more testing kits for this variant”, Soomro shared.

 

 

