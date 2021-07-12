Varun Dhawan drinks plant protein powder; learn about the advantages

Varun Dhawan has been putting in a lot of effort for his upcoming film Bhediya, as evidenced by his Instagram stories.

While pushing his fitness levels, the actor is also equally focusing on his diet

Varun just shared a photo of himself drinking a plant protein shake from a bottle on his Instagram story

Varun went on to share some benefits of having plant protein powder. Extracted from yellow peas, plant protein is “light and easy to digest”. “Also has 5.8 g BCAA (branched-chain amino acid), glutamine (a hydrophilic amino acid constituent of most proteins) 5.5 g,” he added.

Plant protein has been found in studies to help with weight loss and type 2 diabetes treatment. According to naturespath.com, they are also low in calories and fat when compared to animal proteins, and include the necessary amount of fiber and essential nutrients.