Very Famous Chicken Hawaiian Salad is all you need

Chicken Hawaiian Salad is a flavorful recipe of Hawaiian food and best of all, you can make this recipe at home in only a couple of steps. It requires numerous ingredients to prepare the chicken marinade, dressing, and the plate of mixed greens in the general recipe. It is brimming with heavenly flavors that it gets from the mélange of flavors and sauces used to set up this plate of salad. It is healthy and satisfying, and ideal perfect for a fancy meal for your guests. Make it on unique events like kitty party, birthday, anniversary, buffet, and game night by following the simple steps. Enjoy it with your friends and family.

1/3 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

1 teaspoon lime zest

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large chicken breasts

1/2 cup pineapple

1/2 avocados

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup rice

2 and 1/2 tablespoon virgin olive oil

1/2 cup corn

4 cup lettuce leaf

1/2 red onion

1 carrot

1 and 1/2 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoon cilantro

1/4 teaspoon salt

Direction to make Chicken Hawaiian Salad

Step 1

Marinate chicken take a large bowl and mix together coconut milk, pineapple juice, tomato sauce, soy sauce, lime zest, garlic, onion powder, cumin, paprika, ginger powder, and salt. Marinate chicken for a minimum of 3 hours, or overnight.

Step 2

Prepare the salad dressing

Mix dressing ingredients together in a bowl,

Lime juice

Olive oil

Chopped cilantro

Minced garlic

Honey

Salt

Black pepper

set aside for at least 15 minutes.

Step 3

Cook chicken breast and rice

Heat oil in a nonstick pan over high heat.

Add chicken and cook each side for 3 minutes or until it turns golden.

Remove and cover with foil for 5 minutes, then slice thick strips.

Cook plain rice and keep aside.

Step 4

Assemble the chicken Hawaiian salad and serve

Sear 1/2 cup pineapple pieces and corn in the skillet until golden.

Assemble salad ingredients on a platter and top with sliced chicken. Drizzle over Dressing and serve the delicious Hawaiian salad. Enjoy the meal.