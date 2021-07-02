Video: Varun Dhawan taught Avengers star Chris Pratt dance steps on ‘Tan Tana Tan’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is bonding with Hollywood star Chris Pratt over quirky Bollywood songs.

In a recent interview, the two superstars spoke about Pratt’s upcoming action thriller The Tomorrow War and the actor’s journey while rolling for the film.

The whole conversation took a fun turn when Varun asked Chris Pratt to make some steps with him on one of his songs Tan Tana Tan.

Chris Pratt managed to do grasp the iconic step flawlessly with a little demonstration by Varun before saying, “I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you.”

Check out the video here: