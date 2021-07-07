Visa has claimed that Crypto-linked cards topped $1 billion in first half of 2021

Customers have spent more than $1 billion on Visa Inc‘s crypto-linked cards in the first half of this year, claimed the payments processor, which is taking steps to make crypto transactions more efficient.

Customers will be able to exchange and spend digital currencies at 70 million merchants around the world, due to the company’s partnership with 50 cryptocurrency platforms.

Visa’s decision is in keeping with the company’s growing acceptance of digital currencies.

The corporation started in March, it will accept the USD Coin as payment for transactions on its payment network.

Recent governmental crackdowns in China and elsewhere have soured investor confidence in cryptocurrencies.

Following the exhilaration that pushed it to record highs early this year, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has suffered a harsh decline.

However, a number of well-known names are continuing to increase their connection with digital assets. SoftBank Group Corp, a Japanese investment powerhouse, invested $200 million in Mercado Bitcoin, one of Latin America’s major bitcoin exchanges, last week.