09th Jul, 2021. 10:27 am
Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera

Vivo launched the Y53s 5G last month, and today, the company announced its 4G variant. apart from having 4G, it also differs in some other specs compared to Y53s 5G.

Vivo Y53s 4g houses the Helio G80 SoC, while on the other hand Y53s 5G houses Snapdragon 480 chipset. At the front, the selfie shooter has been increased from 8MP to 16MP. At the rear, the 64MP primary and 2MP macro cameras are now joined by a 2MP depth sensor.

The refresh rate has been shrunk from 90Hz in the 5G model to 60Hz in the 4G model. But the charging speed has got a huge bump from 18W charging to 33W fast charging.

Vivo Y53s 4G runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS instead of OriginOS, which is limited to the Chinese region.

Apart from these features, the rest of the features for Vivo Y53s 4G remain the same as that of the 5G model.

Both have a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD display, 8GB (+ 3GB virtual) RAM, 128 GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Y53s 4G also comes with a USB-C port, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader advertised to unlock the smartphone in 0.24 seconds.

