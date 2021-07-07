Double Click 728 x 90
Vivo X70 May Have 1/1.5″ Main Camera Sensor with Gimbal Stabilization

07th Jul, 2021. 04:30 pm
Vivo X70 May Have 1/1.5" Main Camera Sensor with Gimbal Stabilization

Vivo may be preparing to launch the next X-series phone. And this time it will focus on camera improvements, even for the original Vivo X70 model.

Digital Chat Station (DCS) provides the first unofficial details regarding the phone.

It will feature a 1/1.5” sensor along with 5-axis image stabilization. This should be the gimbal stabilization that the Vivo has saved for its flagship phones.

Currently, Vivo X60 has a 1/2.0” main sensor and X60t has gimbal stabilization.

Vivo 70 will have a super smooth display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080P+ resolution. It will also have a single punch-hole camera at the top center.

The three models of the X60 series also have the same display features, they offer a 6.56” OLED display, but with different chipsets.

DCS reported that X70 will have the same chipset as X60, but with a higher clock speed. However, this refers to the Chinese variant of X6, which packs the Exynos 1080 chipset.

The global X60 comes with Snapdragon 870, which is similar to Snapdragon 865 but overclocked. X60t comes with Dimensity 1100, the overclocked version of that is Dimensity 1200.

The initial rumor concerning the Vivo X70 series surfaced a few months back. It was about the Vivo X70 Pro+, which will purportedly come with a better 1/1.28” sensor (the X60 Pro+ has a 1/1.31”), as well as a little larger battery (4,500 mAh vs. 4,200 mAh) and faster charging (66W vs. 55W).

