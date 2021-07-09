WATCH: Hareem shah opens up about Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar in a recent video

Famed Tik Tok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah has made some shocking revelations regarding Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar in a recent video.
Took to her Instagram handle she posted a detailed video in which she opens up about two well-known Pakistani politicians Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar.
In the video, Hareem shah said that “I respect Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and I don’t want to destroy his career.”
She further said in the video, “Farooq Sattar came to meet me in PC hotel”
While posting videos she wrote, “Fiazul Hassan Chohan #farooq satar tida oqat me raho.”
Have a look at her videos:
