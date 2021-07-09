Double Click 728 x 90
WATCH: Hareem shah opens up about Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar in a recent video

Raba Noor

09th Jul, 2021.
Hareem shah

Famed Tik Tok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah has made some shocking revelations regarding Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and  Farooq Sattar in a recent video.

Took to her Instagram handle she posted a detailed video in which she opens up about two well-known Pakistani politicians Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and  Farooq Sattar.

In the video, Hareem shah said that “I respect Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and I don’t want to destroy his career.”

She further said in the video, “Farooq Sattar came to meet me in PC hotel”

While posting videos she wrote, “Fiazul Hassan Chohan #farooq satar tida oqat me raho.”

Have a look at her videos:

