WATCH: Hareem shah opens up about Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar in a recent video

Famed Tik Tok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah has made some shocking revelations regarding Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar in a recent video.

Took to her Instagram handle she posted a detailed video in which she opens up about two well-known Pakistani politicians Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar.

In the video, Hareem shah said that “I respect Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and I don’t want to destroy his career.”

She further said in the video, “Farooq Sattar came to meet me in PC hotel”

While posting videos she wrote, “Fiazul Hassan Chohan #farooq satar tida oqat me raho.”

Have a look at her videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)