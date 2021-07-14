What Public Thinks about Fiza Ali’s New Song “Mehndi Ki Raat”

Fiza Ali is a Pakistani model, dancer, singer, host, and actress. In 1999, she began her modeling career. Her acting career began in 2003 with the drama series Mehndi.

Love Life Aur Lahore, Chunri, Woh Subah Kab Aayegi, and Moum are some of the shows in which she has appeared.

Fiza Ali is mostly seen on morning shows these days, when she delivers skincare and beauty advice.

“Mehndi Ki Raat,” a wedding number by Fiza, was recently released. It is a collaborative effort of Fiza Ali, Mazhar Rahi, and Bhola Record.

Fiza Ali is now trying her luck with singing. Fiza has a voice that is both lovely and powerful. She has previously performed a few songs.

Netizens are giving mixed responses to Fiza Ali’s song. Some liked it whereas others disliked it completely.

Check out the song here: