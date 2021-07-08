Double Click 728 x 90
What surprise gives Comedian Rahim Pardesi to his Wife?

Tahir Yameen

09th Jul, 2021. 12:04 am
Rahim Pardesi

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for his creations Mr. Pardesi, Nasreen, and Khalid. Due to his comedic content, he has captured the hearts of the audience.

He’s come up with a slew of funny characters. He is also a business prodigy, having founded his own production company.

Recently Rahim Pardesi surprised his first wife Semera on their wedding birthday. Rahim Pardesi gifted her a car as an anniversary gift.

“Big massive thank you to my Beghum Semera who has always been supportive, and I think this was a well-deserved Anniversary gift! keep doing what you’re doing because you are amazing at it and me the kids, begum Somia we all love you very very much”, wrote Rahim Pardesi.

