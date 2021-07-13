Double Click 728 x 90
Which political party does Jackie Chan want to join?

Raba NoorWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 10:55 pm
Jackie Chan

Action hero Jackie Chan says he is impressed with the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and wants to join China’s ruling Communist Party.

According to the sources, the 67-year-old actor shared his thoughts on a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the CPC’s centenary celebrations on July 1 and said he was proud to be Chinese and said that he is a supporter of CPC

Jackie Chan said he can see the greatness of the CPC, it does what it says, not that it has not only fulfilled the promises which are made 100 years ago but also the promises made a few decades ago.

“I want to be a member of the CPC,” he stated.

It may be recalled that the actor was recently cast in the theatrical drama ‘Epic Journey’ which covered the journey of completing 100 years of the establishment of CPC.

Jackie Chan also sang the song “Defend The Yellow River” during the 1939 Japan-China War.

