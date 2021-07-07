Double Click 728 x 90
Why Did Shehroz Sabzwari Choose Sadaf Kanwal For Second Marriage?

Raba Noor

07th Jul, 2021. 10:01 pm
Shehroz Sabzwari

In the recent interview Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari clarified that why he opted for getting married for the second time to Sadaf Kanwal as early as possible.

He said, “First of all, I had the pure intention of marrying, because the phase I was going through was difficult and as a religious man I had to marry after break up because our religion doesn’t allow many things which I also try to avoid but as a human, we are helpless but if you marry, things get beautiful”

He further said, “Sadaf was in my mind, we were friends but I clearly said to her that there would be no drama, I want to marry, I told her all my situation, I told her that I would not want to live a bachelor life because I am a working man, I work with a lot of women and in such an environment it’s really difficult for a bachelor to stay on a right path, you can fall for any bad, am I right?”, he asked the host too. To his logical reply show host also praised him and appreciated him for maturing wisely.

Meanwhile, when the host asks him about Sadaf he said that Sadaf was the girl with pure intentions, she respected his family and embraced his family. He further said that Allah paves way for the person whom he/she is destined to marry and the same happened in his case.

