Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 09:53 pm
Feroze Khan Instagram

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his Instagram and posted a story that tells his fans that they should not worry about the vanished posts as they are archived by him.

Took to Instagram, the Gul E Rana actor shares a story that read, “Not deleting any posts just achived. All love” followed by heart emoji.

Take a look:

Before the assumptions of fans, he himself cleared the air but still, fans are worried and want to know the reason.

On the work front, Feroze is shooting for his upcoming drama with Ahsun Talish. Fans have expressed their views in this regard.

