Why Nadia Hussain is winning hearts?

At a big event like the Hum Style Awards, one would expect all of Pakistan’s finest actresses to look at their best, but controversies always surround the award ceremonies. Like always, this time the dressing of the actresses became the talk of the town as they were expected to dress decently, however they brought huge disappointment to their fans by wearing revealing dresses and representing western and Indian culture.

A ruckus on social media began and people expressed their dissatisfaction and bewilderness. They were also shocked at the designers who create high-end dresses but how could they go on to creating such dresses for award functions.

People believed that every outfit was a disaster in terms of fit and design.

Amid controversies and negative criticism, there was one actress/model who went unnoticed on the red carpet.

Dressed in a fusion of traditional and western attire, Nadia Hussain looked gorgeous. Later, her pictures from the red carpet circulated on social media and caught everyone’s heed because of her decent dressing.

Nadia has been in the news previously because of her live make-up tutorials which were bashed by the viewers.

Earlier she had launched her make-up palate which created another controversy as Nabila’s zero make-up is a similar product. Nonetheless, this time Nadia has won everyone’s heart and respect merely because of her decent sense of dressing which has set a higher bar for other celebrities.