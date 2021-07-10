Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Why Strings split after 33 years

Shaikh Abdul RafayWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 03:52 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

Growing up listening to the songs like ‘Dor’ and ‘Yeh hai meri Kahani’, it was heartbreaking for the fans as well as for the music industry to seeing Strings parting their ways. Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood announced the end of their journey in an emotional post on Facebook in the month of March.

They put forth a polite statement thanking their fans for showering love and support to them throughout the years. To finish the confusion among the fans, Faisal has now given an insight into the move in a recent interview on a show. Both, Faisal and Bilal, explicated to the host, Mihir Joshi, that the decision to abandon Strings was always in the back of their minds. They said that the band could live forever but it was the time when they had to think about themselves and their families.

Their decision to quit the music industry was noticeably shocking for everyone yet they wanted to clear the air before something negative and obnoxious starts circulating the internet. They said that they are truly humbled and grateful for the amount of respect given to them by the fans which is the reason that they could happily come to a decision to end their journey on a good note.

They further revealed that it was not an easy decision to make and every year they would be perplexed about whether they should stop just now or give it some more time. Since it was Bilal’s and Faisal’s 50th birthday which they thought was a good time to make an announcement. Although it was shocking news yet the fans respected their decision and bid farewell to the band by recalling their super hit songs and memorable moments.

Strings was formed in 1988 with merely four band members namely Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy. However, they disbanded in 1992 and returned after 7 years in 1999 comprising of only two band members Bilal and Faisal.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Faiza Saleem
17 hours ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
BTS ARMY Playlist
17 hours ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...
Nadia Hussain
19 hours ago
Nadia Hussain reveals everything About Her Diet & Skin Regime

A beautiful Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain. She is also famous...
Aiman Khan
20 hours ago
Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Raveena Tandon
21 hours ago
Raveena Tandon: “My house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’

People are now smiling as Raveena Tandon explained the tale behind this...
golgappas
22 hours ago
Indian Bride wears jewellery made of Gol Gappas during wedding, Watch Viral Video

Golgappa is love. In a recent viral video, an Indian bride wore...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First
16 mins ago
ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second...
Pakistan Stock Exchange
22 mins ago
Pakistan stocks expected to pick up pace amid results season

KARACHI: After a lacklustre and range-bound outgoing week, analysts expect the stock...
Rupees to Dollars
33 mins ago
Rupee likely to strengthen next week on foreign inflows

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to make gains next week, owing to...
UAE Flights
48 mins ago
UAE to suspend Indonesia, Afghanistan flights from July 11

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to suspend all flights...