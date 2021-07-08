Windows 11 Incompatible Your this Device; Here is How to Fix it

Windows 11 was introduced with stricter requirements than Windows 10. This means that Windows 10 compatible devices may not be compatible with Windows 11.

Microsoft started testing Windows 11 in its Insider Program through Dev Channel. Microsoft also launched a testing program where it would tell whether your PC supports Windows 11 or not. However, it was removed, promising to bring back with an improved update just before Windows 11 release.

Nothing is lost if your device is incompatible, especially if Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is the component. It can simply be enabled in the BIOS settings to make the PC compatible.

Intel and AMD are both compatible with TPM. The options can be found in the BIOS to enable Intel Platform Trust Technology or AMD Platform Security Processor.

However, if TPM 2.0 is not supported there is still a chance to make the PC compatible.

If you encounter “This PC can’t run Windows 11” during setup, you may enforce compatibility by disabling some compatibility checks during setup.

Here is how it’s done;

You get This PC can’t run Windows 11 when the PC is not compatible during setup, e.g. when you install Windows 11 from a disc or USB. You cannot proceed at this point as the “next” button is not activated. Press Shift-F10 to open a command prompt window. Type regedit and press the Enter key to load the Windows Registry Editor. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup in the Registry Editor window. Right-click on Setup and select New > Key. Name it LabConfig and press the Enter key. Right-click on the new LabConfig key and select New > Dword (32-bit) Value. Name it BypassTPMCheck. Set its value to 1. To disable the Secure Boot Check: Right-click on LabConfig and select New > Dword (32-bit) Value. Name it BypassSecureBootCheck. Set its value to 1. To bypass the RAM check: Right-click on LabConfig and select New > Dword (32-bit) Value. Name it BypassRAMCheck. Set its value to 1. Close the Registry Editor window. Type exit in the command prompt window and press the Enter key. Activate the back button in the top left corner of the “This PC can’t run Windows 11” window to go back and repeat the system requirements check. If everything worked out, TPM, secure boot, and RAM should not be a problem anymore during the compatibility check.

If everything worked out, TPM, secure boot, and RAM should not be a problem anymore during the compatibility check.

However, several Windows features require TPM. These may not work at all or only partially.

The method may not work in all cases. But it’s worth a try if you are stuck for the reason that TPM, RAM, or secure boot is not supported.