Wiz Khalifa tests positive for Covid 19 as he warns people to stay away

Wiz Khalifa, the hip-hop megastar, confirmed that he had tested positive for covid-19 in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while,” the musician wrote on Twitter.

While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

He said he plans to use the quarantine time to work on new projects.

“While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project,” he said in a separate post.

He has published a number of popular songs after graduating from Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill, including “See You Again,” which topped the Billboard charts in 2015, and “Black and Yellow,” an obvious ode to Pittsburgh, which topped the Billboard charts in 2011.

In December 2012, Pittsburgh honored him with a proclamation for “Wiz Khalifa Day.”