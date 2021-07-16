WWE Receive Heartwarming Message from Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV because of the RAW after WrestleMania 37. Following his loss to Randy Orton at the Showcase of Immortals, Wyatt seemed in a Firefly Fun House segment and stated he was preparing for a fresh start.

The latest report from PW Insider mentioned that Bray Wyatt was purposely being kept off WWE TV for an unknown reason.

His absence was not a case of Bray Wyatt having heat for something as he’s well-liked within the company. The report brought that Bray Wyatt being advertised for future episodes of RAW was an indication that he’s in the plans for the Summer Slam pay-per-view on August 21.

On Thursday, Wyatt engaged with some fans on Twitter. The tweets can be visible below.

There isn’t any word yet on when Bray Wyatt will return to WWE TV. However, The Fiend is being featured on a local advertisement for the August nine RAW from Amway Center in Orlando.

On other hand John Cena also confirmed that he will be returning to WWE while appearing on The Tonight Show, John said he would definitely return to the WWE where he made his debut in 1999.

Those rumors are true,” Cena admitted. “I’ll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when,” he said when asked to set the record straight on when he’d get to his WWE roots.

The former wrestler last month posted a picture on Instagram of the WWE logo without a caption.

Commenting on fans’ questions on his Instagram post about his return, he said he actually didn’t think the photo would be taken that seriously.

“I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that’s not the case,” he said. “But I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next one.”