Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to release a new flagship phone. There have been rumors that Mi 12 could be the new flagship phone that will be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced flagship processor Snapdragon 895.

The chip is expected to launch by the end of the year. This means Xiaomi could release its new flagship as early as December.

According to IceUniverse, Qualcomm is now anticipated to release the Snapdragon 895 SoC at least a month ahead of schedule. The high-end chipset that will power most next-generation flagship smartphones is expected to arrive in early December this year, and the Xiaomi Mi 12 could be the first to use it.

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce that the Mi 12 will be equipped with the latest chip. However, it can be believed as Mi 11 was the first to pack last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Following it, all the later phones have been equipped with the same chip.

With the Snapdragon 895 SoC, things will get a little more interesting because more than one smartphone manufacturer will want to take the early advantage Lenovo’s General Manager, Chen Jin has indicated that the company’s next flagship phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 895 and will be released before New Year’s Day in 2022.

If Xiaomi wants to be the first company to use this technology in a smartphone, it will have to release the product before January 1, 2022. This is just another indicator that we may get to see the Mi 12 in the first half of December. The smartphone is expected to be a direct successor to the Mi 11 and will include more than just a processor boost.