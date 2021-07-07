Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:51 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to release a new flagship phone. There have been rumors that Mi 12 could be the new flagship phone that will be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced flagship processor Snapdragon 895.

The chip is expected to launch by the end of the year. This means Xiaomi could release its new flagship as early as December.

According to IceUniverse, Qualcomm is now anticipated to release the Snapdragon 895 SoC at least a month ahead of schedule. The high-end chipset that will power most next-generation flagship smartphones is expected to arrive in early December this year, and the Xiaomi Mi 12 could be the first to use it.

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce that the Mi 12 will be equipped with the latest chip. However, it can be believed as Mi 11 was the first to pack last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Following it, all the later phones have been equipped with the same chip.

With the Snapdragon 895 SoC, things will get a little more interesting because more than one smartphone manufacturer will want to take the early advantage Lenovo’s General Manager, Chen Jin has indicated that the company’s next flagship phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 895 and will be released before New Year’s Day in 2022.

If Xiaomi wants to be the first company to use this technology in a smartphone, it will have to release the product before January 1, 2022. This is just another indicator that we may get to see the Mi 12 in the first half of December. The smartphone is expected to be a direct successor to the Mi 11 and will include more than just a processor boost.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Huawei Nova 8i Announced with Snapdragon 662, 64MP Quad Camera, and 66W Charging
56 mins ago
Huawei Nova 8i Announced with Snapdragon 662, 64MP Quad Camera, and 66W Charging

Huawei Nova 8i is the newest smartphone to join the Nova 8...
M1X to be Used in new MacBook Pros; New MacBooks Coming with M2 Chip in 2022
1 hour ago
M1X to be Used in new MacBook Pros; New MacBooks Coming with M2 Chip in 2022

New MacBook Pros are all set to launch later this year and...
Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All
2 hours ago
Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were not going to have Active...
Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors
20 hours ago
Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors

Every day seems to bring us a new leak about one of...
Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch
21 hours ago
Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch

Samsung started rolling out the July 2021 security patch last week. Galaxy...
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features
1 day ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SAR TO INR
6 mins ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.90 (Last updated...
Christina Haack
7 mins ago
Christina Haack finds New Love Interest after Ant Anstead Divorce

American Television personality, Christina Haack reportedly has spotted with her new boyfriend...
AED TO INR
9 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.32 INR....
USD TO INR
16 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.64 (Last updated on 2nd...