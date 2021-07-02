Double Click 728 x 90
Yami Gautam summoned by ED for alleged money laundering

Raba NoorWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 11:33 pm
Yami Gautam summoned

Indian actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of India in an alleged case of money laundering.

The Sanam Re actor paid a visit to the ED this Friday for inspection around violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to reports, Yami Gautam received an undisclosed amount of ₹1.5 crore in her private bank account and the agency has asked the star to appear before them next week to present her stance due to the alleged irregularities.

The actor will join the investigation on July 7.

