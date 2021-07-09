Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son’s birth while mourning the death of the boy’s mother, who died in a vehicle accident.

Samantha Russell, 22, was waiting to make a left-hand turn at an intersection shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday when a man fleeing from Wichita police ran a red traffic light and slammed into her car, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Russell, who was pregnant at the time of the accident, was the only one who died as a result of the injuries she incurred in the collision, which involved two other vehicles.

The following day, her husband, Brandon Russell, announced that the couple’s baby was delivered prematurely.

“Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyone’s head today,” Brandon Russell wrote on Facebook. “Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life.”

According to the Wichita Eagle, Russell was 33 weeks pregnant when she died. The due date for the baby was August.

“Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother,” Brandon Russell wrote on Facebook. “She always had everything planned out and ready to go. She was driven and the hardest worker I knew. She always ALWAYS knew what to say when I was going through an issue or needed advice. She was the best person to know.”

According to Wichita police, the driver who caused the crash is under arrest and could face a murder charge, the Eagle reports.