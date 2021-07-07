Double Click 728 x 90
Zahoor Ahmed Agha appointed as the new governor of Balochistan by President Arif Alvi

07th Jul, 2021. 11:05 pm
zahoor agha

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new governor of Balochistan after the former governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai presented his resignation.

A notification issued from President Alvi’s office said that he has accepted Yasinzai’s resignation and employed Agha as his replacement.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Balochistan wanted to bring its own governor in the province, and the party’s local leaders had been challenging Yasinzai’s auxiliary for some time.

Whereas, sources have claimed that the party had nominated Nawabzada Humayun Khan Jogizai, Muneer Ahmad Baloch, and Nawaz Ghous Bux Barozai for the new governor.

A source stated that the Prime Minister that Zahoor Agha was one of the top applicants for the vacancy.

