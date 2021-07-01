Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Zara Noor Abbas’ important statement regarding feminism

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 08:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Zara

Zara Noor Abbas has raised a big concern by questioning why only women are encouraged to take time from work when their coworkers learn they are expecting, whereas fathers-to-be are treated differently.

Her questions, unsurprisingly, sparked an impromptu but much-needed conversation. Zara held a quick Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, in which she expressed her anxiety.

“Quick question! Why are working women asked to take steps back when they announce a pregnancy in the corporate/work world and why are men never questioned for their credibility or their enthusiasm about work when they plan a family?”, the 30-year-old questioned.

Paternity leave for fathers was mentioned. The Senate has already enacted a bill allowing employees to take paternity leave, and Abbas is right that men should make use of it.

The varied range of responses she received represented where we as a society stand in Pakistan.

The majority were divided over the patriarchal society’s double standards, while others defended the old school belied system, claiming that women require complete relaxation and thus should not work at all.

Because parenthood is a “joint responsibility,” a user remarked that males should be permitted an extended paternity leave “to help out.” “Probably because some men don’t want to take equal responsibility that comes with parenting,” another user said why males aren’t subjected to the same cultural demands as women.

Abbas’ performance in Phaans has gotten her a lot of acclaim at work.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Anwar Iqbal
4 hours ago
Veteran television actor and director Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

Family member’s reports confirm renowned veteran television actor Anwar Iqbal, 71 ,...
Hungama 2
5 hours ago
Hungama 2 Trailer releases as the team promise non-stop entertainment

The first trailer for Hungama 2 has been released on Disney+ Hotstar,...
Reaction of Elderly Woman Goes Viral While Getting COVID-19 Jab
5 hours ago
Reaction of Elderly Woman Goes Viral While Getting the COVID-19 Jab

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is necessary, it’s also not an easy task...
Hareem Shah wedding
5 hours ago
I did not dress up like a traditional bride says Hareem Shah

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah said that she did not become a...
Bilal Abbas
6 hours ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Mahira Khan
6 hours ago
What is ‘true love’ according to Mahira Khan?

Everybody’s beloved actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mahira Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

malaria
11 mins ago
WHO declares China malaria-free

The World Health Organization – WHO has declared China malaria-free on Wednesday....
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank
12 mins ago
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank to AAA/A-1+

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of...
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note
18 mins ago
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the financial year 2022 on a...
US defence secreatry
31 mins ago
Ex US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88   

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who was a reputed and skilled...