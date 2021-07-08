Double Click 728 x 90
Zendaya relaxes in the car as boyfriend Tom Holland loads up the SUV

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:01 am
Zendaya

American actress and singer, Zendaya relaxes in the driver’s seat while boyfriend Tom Holland fills up the couple’s SUV with bags following a romantic Fourth of July holiday to Santa Barbara,

They recently confirmed their romance after they were spotted locking lips in Los Angeles.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who co-star in Spider-Man, chose to escape the city for the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July in beautiful Santa Barbara.

The couple loaded up their black SUV with luggage on Wednesday, seemingly marking the end of their romantic getaway.

Zendaya wore her curly brunette tresses down and kept her face devoid of makeup.

She was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with a pair of gold-framed glasses on her face.

The 24-year-old actress rested her head in her hand as she waited patiently for Holland to finish packing.

Tom was observed leaving the couple’s Santa Barbara rental apartment shortly after, carrying a brown leather duffle bag.

The 25-year-old actor wore a muted pink tee-shirt styled with some denim jeans and a pair of bright white sneakers.

