Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 21

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 08:22 pm
eidul azha

The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement was headed by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1442 AH would commence from July 12.

Whereas previously the astronomers had stated that the nation will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 21.

 

