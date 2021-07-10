Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 21

The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement was headed by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1442 AH would commence from July 12.