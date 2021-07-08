Zoya Nasir is on vacation in Florida, United States of America

Zoya Nasir is one of our industry’s most well-known actresses. She is a makeup artist as well as an actress. Zoya has been in a number of plays, including Zeebaish, Hania, and others. Zoya has been vocal about the “Goora Complex” of our industry.

When she became engaged to Christian Betzmann, she became a spotlight. When Christian Betzmann, a German travel vlogger, converted to Islam and proposed to Zoya Nasir, they became the most renowned pair in the industry. Zoya and Christian kept on giving some major couple goals.

Zoya Nasir is currently vacationing in Florida and she took Instagram to share pictures from her trip. Let’s have a look at the pictures:

Zoya and Christian were about to marry, and they had already had their first Dholki. However, cultural and regional differences became a factor, and the couple chose to split up. There were a lot of uproars, but they gradually moved on, and it appears like their lives are doing well.