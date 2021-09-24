24th PSL General Council meeting held

LAHORE: Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja here on Friday chaired the 24th general council meeting of HBL Pakistan Super League.

The PCB highlighted and appreciated the franchisees’ contribution to the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket, and assured the team owners that he remained committed to upscaling, enhancing and strengthening the HBL PSL brand.

Ramiz Raja assured the team owners that he understood the challenges they faced and promised to work with them.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled on 27 September.