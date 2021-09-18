3145 Violations of Parking for Persons with Disabilities
Fines have been imposed on 3,145 people for parking in a parking lot reserved for the disabled.
According to the emergency website, the traffic department has said that “parking in the parking lot reserved for the disabled is a traffic violation”.
“There will be a minimum fine of 500 riyals for doing so, while the maximum fine can reach 900 riyals.”
The traffic department clarified that “in addition to all shopping centres, malls, shops and malls, it is necessary to allocate parking for persons with disabilities in offices.”
“Only people with disabilities can park in this parking lot. It would be a violation to park other people, even for a short time.”
“Traffic department officials make investigative visits to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.”
