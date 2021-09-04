4 Labourers Find 8.22 carat diamond worth around 40 lakh in Madhya
The fate of 4 miners in India was revealed, while working in the mine, they found a diamond of 8.22 carats.
Ratan Lal Prajapati and his three accomplices found an 8.22-carat diamond while working in a mine in the Pana district of Madhya Pradesh.
The news agency says the diamond was submitted to the local diamond office on Monday and will be auctioned on September 21.
Local experts believe the diamond could be worth 4 million Indian rupees (more than 9 million Pakistani rupees).
According to the news agency, the four miners will be given their share after the government deducts taxes.
Ratan Lal says that he and his associates have been mining for the last 15 years but there has never been an opportunity for us to be as kind as we are now.
Ratan Lal added that he and his partner would use the proceeds from the diamond to provide a better life for their children.
[embbedpost slug=”have-you-ever-heard-about-black-diamond-apples/”]
Read More
Aamna Sharif rising the temperature in her black-strip shirt, see photos
Aamna Sharif is an Indian television actress best known for her roles...
LESCO introduces new policies regarding bill installments
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has imposed a complete ban on installments...
Mahira Khan throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Zoheb Hassan to stop making statements against Ishtiaq Baig
The Sindh High Court has ordered Zoheb Hassan, late pop singer Nazia...
Waqar Younis names Wasim Akram for Pakistan’s head coach
Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis believes that former pacer, Wasim Akram...