55 Artisans came together to create Minal Khan’s bespoke bridal dress

Leading actress Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the new couple of the Pakistani showbiz industry, are the centre of media attention these days.

However, now the wedding dress of actress Minal Khan has caught the attention of social media users, which has been designed by fashion house Anas Abrar.

Fashion designer Anas Abrar recently shared the story on Instagram, informing Minal Khan’s fans about her wedding dress and its preparation.

According to Insta Story shared by Anas Abrar, Minal Khan’s wedding dress was made on a red Canberra shed with deep sealed applique, Kamdani and Zardozi.

“Resplendent in a floor-length cranberry pish was Minal is a sight for sore eyes on her Barat in a bespoke 38 kali pishwas says, Anas Abrar”

According to fashion designer Anas Abrar, the actress’s wedding dress was worked by 55 artisans day and night.

However, it is not yet known what the cost of the actress’s wedding dress was and how long it took to make it.

Earlier, it was seen on a social media post that Minal Khan’s lehenga was worth more than Rs 600,000.

It may be recalled that actress Minal Khan got married to actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on the 10th of September 2021 while the couple’s wedding reception was held on the 12th of September.