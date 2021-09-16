A hundred smart contracts in initial 24 hours as Alonzo drives live on ADA

The move looks to have thrilled investors and developers, more than 100 smart contracts placed to the blockchain in the twenty-four hours following the unveiling of the smart contract ability on Cardano main net.

This is the beginning of a significant trend of adoption for Cardano – a project often suspect of having no useful product – and will lead to further increases as ADA sets as the third-largest cryptocurrency asset.

News of the Alonzo upgrades concluding has urged the insatiable ADA price act, which in the past three months has seen Cardano rise a 195% rally from $1.02 to a remarkable $3.01.

The IOHK team is by now working widely with the Ethiopian government to mix blockchain technologies in national directorial infrastructure.