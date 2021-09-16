Aamna Sharif rising the temperature in her black-strip shirt, see photos

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 01:02 am
Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is an Indian television actress best known for her roles as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Aamna Sharif was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on July 16, 1982, to an Indian father and a Persian-Bahraini mother. She attended Bandra’s St. Anne’s High School.

During her second year in college, Sharif started receiving offers for modeling various brands. Sharif starts her career in the music industry by appearing in music videos. Sharif made her acting debut in Kahiin To Hoga, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, as Kashish Sinha.

She played Muskaan Mishra opposite Raqesh Vashisth in Sony TV’s Hongey Judaa Na Hum from 2012 to 2013.

Recently a picture of Amna is circulating on the internet which raises the temperature. She wears a black striped shirt which gives her a stunning look.

Take a look!

Adsence 300X250

Read More

24 mins ago
Mahira Khan throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
2 hours ago
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment

King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
2 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
2 hours ago
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood

Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
2 hours ago
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos

Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...