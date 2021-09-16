Aamna Sharif rising the temperature in her black-strip shirt, see photos

Aamna Sharif is an Indian television actress best known for her roles as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Aamna Sharif was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on July 16, 1982, to an Indian father and a Persian-Bahraini mother. She attended Bandra’s St. Anne’s High School.

During her second year in college, Sharif started receiving offers for modeling various brands. Sharif starts her career in the music industry by appearing in music videos. Sharif made her acting debut in Kahiin To Hoga, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, as Kashish Sinha.

She played Muskaan Mishra opposite Raqesh Vashisth in Sony TV’s Hongey Judaa Na Hum from 2012 to 2013.

Recently a picture of Amna is circulating on the internet which raises the temperature. She wears a black striped shirt which gives her a stunning look.

Take a look!