Aamna Sharif rising the temperature in her black-strip shirt, see photos
Aamna Sharif is an Indian television actress best known for her roles as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Aamna Sharif was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on July 16, 1982, to an Indian father and a Persian-Bahraini mother. She attended Bandra’s St. Anne’s High School.
During her second year in college, Sharif started receiving offers for modeling various brands. Sharif starts her career in the music industry by appearing in music videos. Sharif made her acting debut in Kahiin To Hoga, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, as Kashish Sinha.
She played Muskaan Mishra opposite Raqesh Vashisth in Sony TV’s Hongey Judaa Na Hum from 2012 to 2013.
Recently a picture of Amna is circulating on the internet which raises the temperature. She wears a black striped shirt which gives her a stunning look.
Take a look!
#AmnaSharif pic.twitter.com/mT0arA4Rkz
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) September 15, 2021
Read More
Mahira Khan throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...