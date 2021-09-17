Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s visit to the UK

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, stated he looks forward to another half-century of close associations with the United Kingdom, during a state tour to the British capital.

As the United Arab Emirates marks its jubilee year since the foundation of the country.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE attributes special significance to its relations with the UK.

“One of the most important aspects of our developmental projects for the next 50 years is promoting developmental partnerships with various countries of the world, especially with the UK,” he said in a statement released by state news agency WAM.

I was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for in-depth talks in London today. Together, we discussed ways of further strengthening the robust & longstanding strategic ties between the UAE & the UK, & other areas of mutual interest in the region & around the world. pic.twitter.com/SiBMddMKwz — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 16, 2021

He said that the UAE is hosting a main global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, adding: “We are confident that Britain’s participation will pave the way for more opportunities for economic and development partnership between our two countries. In the UAE, we seek to make this event a turning point on the road to promoting global economic recovery, establishing global partnerships, and finding common ground to confront global challenges.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented Sheikh Mohamed at 10 Downing Street in central London where they conversed the historic friendship ties and joint strategic cooperation between the UAE and the UK and ways to augment relations in the best concentration of both sides.