Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement from the border

Abu Dhabi has declared that it will eliminate the condition to get tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the emirate starting September 19, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

The development comes as the UAE declared a decline of 0.2 percent corona infection rate last week.

“The committee will continue to monitor infection rates and urges all citizens, residents, and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery,” Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee stated in a post on Twitter.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, and has approved the cancellation of Covid-19 testing requirements to enter, effective Sunday, 19 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/KBtf3tYPmt — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 18, 2021

The United Arab Emirates has inoculated around 80 percent of its population so far.

Whereas, the country has started a new low in the daily toll of COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with 521 cases reported.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemics started now stands at 731,828 and total recoveries are at 723,337.

The UAE has been leading the way in inoculating its populace against the virus, with over 19 million doses already managed in the country.