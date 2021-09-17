ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited (CFO Club) have entered in a partnership to create world-class learning opportunities for the accounting and finance professionals in the county to support them with their global relevance and future-readiness, a statement said on Friday.

The partnership was announced at a high-level MoU signing ceremony held at ACCA’s office in Karachi.

Leaders of both organisations were present at the event who discussed how this partnership will strengthen the finance profession in the country and offer professionals with the world-class learning resources to supercharge their careers and enable them support their employers with keeping ahead in an ever-changing business environment.

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan, said: “Finance functions have responded well to the challenges of the pandemic, but to stay relevant in a post-pandemic era, finance professionals must concentrate on investing in their own capabilities in data, technology, innovation, collaboration, and strategy.”

“Our partnership with CXO will allow us to offer ACCA’s world-class learning and development resources to the wider business community in the country and will help our members build new connections and move businesses forward.”

Shehzad Dhedhi, founder of CXO Private Limited (CFO Club), said: “[The] CFO Club was formed with an objective to bring industry, academia and regulators together. Our collaboration with ACCA is a milestone for our objective to make meaningful contributions for both businesses and regulators academically and to promote finance professionals in diversified sectors of the economy. Last, but not the least, we want to collaborate on technology-related areas of finance in order to promote tech literacy among finance professionals.”