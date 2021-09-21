Actor Usama Khan opens up about his marriage plans

Usama Khan is a talented and versatile young actor in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Usama is most known for co-starring with Zainab Shabbir in the soap opera “Sanwari,” for which he won the Best Soap Actor Award.

He also starred in the films Bezuban and Main Khwab Bunti Hon. Usama Khan has also been working in different ads and modeling campaigns. Bisaat-e-Dil, Ghalati, Tamanna, Haqeeqat, Mere dost mere yaar 2, and Ishq Jalebi are among his other famous dramas.

Usama Khan has recently appeared in “The Mazedaar Show” Hosted by Faizan Sheikh and Aadi (Adeel Amjad)

In the show, Usama Khan was asked about his marriage plans; is he going to do a love marriage or arrange marriage, will he get married in Karachi or in Lahore?

In reply, Usama said that “I will get married anywhere from where I got a good proposal, no preferences about the city and it could be love as well as an arranged married. I think now I should decide to get married whether I like someone or not because I am going to be 30 years old soon that’s why I think now it’s time”.

The hosts questioned him a lot about his marriage plans and fiancée, but he pretended that he was not engaged and that he is still looking for a life partner. Usama Khan is reportedly engaged to his co-star Zainab Shabbir, however, both celebrities have not publicly opened up about their engagement or Baat Pakki.

Nida Yasir recently spilled the beans on Zainab Shabbir’s Baat Pakki in a live morning show, but the actress has been silent about her engagement and has not confirmed the news.