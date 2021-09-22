Actor Yasir Hussain seeks suggestions from his fans on social media

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 05:58 pm

The actor posted a picture of his pet dog Mogambo on Instagram, which can be seen in a unique way.

In fact, this picture of Mogambo was taken from a mobile phone filter application in which he is seen with long hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

In the caption of the post, Yasir Hussain asked the fans, “Should Mogambo have long hair or not?”

It should be noted that the actor has two pet dogs Mogambo and Teja. He often posts pictures of both of them on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

These days, Yasir Hussain is busy shooting a film about the life of serial killer Javed Iqbal. He will play the lead role in this film.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)


