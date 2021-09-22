Actor Yasir Hussain seeks suggestions from his fans on social media

The actor posted a picture of his pet dog Mogambo on Instagram, which can be seen in a unique way.

In fact, this picture of Mogambo was taken from a mobile phone filter application in which he is seen with long hair.

In the caption of the post, Yasir Hussain asked the fans, “Should Mogambo have long hair or not?”

It should be noted that the actor has two pet dogs Mogambo and Teja. He often posts pictures of both of them on social media.

These days, Yasir Hussain is busy shooting a film about the life of serial killer Javed Iqbal. He will play the lead role in this film.

