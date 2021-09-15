Afghan govt seeks CAA’s permission to operate flights

The new Afghan government has communicated with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan and required authorization for arranged flights for Afghanistan Airlines Ariana and Kam Air.

According to the letter written by the Afghan Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) seeking authorization for the arranged flights of Afghanistan Airlines Ariana and Kam Air to Pakistan.

The letter stated that Permission for flights was required on the basis of the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two neighboring countries, adding that US troops had demolished amenities at Kabul International airport during the withdrawal process and that Qatar had reinstated technical aviation facilities at Kabul Airport.

Previously the Kabul airport was revived after the US extraction and the first flight from Kabul to Mazar-e-Sharif took off.

Whereas, the head of Afghan civil aviation said it would take some time for foreign flights to start.

The launch of international flights from Kabul Airport was announced on Sept 09.

International flights were recommencing from Kabul Airport, a Qatar Airways flight resonant foreign passengers left from Kabul, stated officials.

On Tuesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had canceled its chartered flight to Kabul planned for Wednesday from Islamabad International Airport.

According to sources privy to the development, the canceled PIA flight is now being scheduled for Thursday morning.

After the new government in Afghanistan, the first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has landed at the Kabul International airport on September 13.