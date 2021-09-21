Afghanistan: Taliban ban girls from secondary education

Teenage Afghan girls were not allowed to return to school on Saturday, according to reports, as classrooms throughout the nation reopened for the first time since the Taliban rule took over.

Secondary school lessons for boys in grades seven to twelve will resume on Saturday, the start of the Afghan week, according to the Taliban education ministry.

According to the statement, “All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions.” The future of girls and female instructors, who have been trapped at home since the Taliban gained control, has not been addressed.

Teenage girls have been absent from class while their male counterparts have returned. Many people fear that they will not allow girls to attend secondary school and that they will be restricted at home.

On the other hand, Afghan women must not be permitted to work together with men, a senior figure in the ruling Taliban said, a position which, if formally applied, would efficiently bar them from the occupation in government offices, banks, media companies, and beyond.

Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior figure stated that the group would completely contrivance its form of sharia, or Islamic law, in spite of international pressure to permit women the right to work where they want.

After the Taliban control of Kabul, Taliban officials have stated that women would be able to work and study within the restrictions placed by sharia.