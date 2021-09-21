Afghanistan: Taliban ban girls from secondary education

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 03:57 pm
Afghanistan: Taliban ban girls from secondary education

Teenage Afghan girls were not allowed to return to school on Saturday, according to reports, as classrooms throughout the nation reopened for the first time since the Taliban rule took over.

Secondary school lessons for boys in grades seven to twelve will resume on Saturday, the start of the Afghan week, according to the Taliban education ministry.

According to the statement, “All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions.” The future of girls and female instructors, who have been trapped at home since the Taliban gained control, has not been addressed.

Teenage girls have been absent from class while their male counterparts have returned. Many people fear that they will not allow girls to attend secondary school and that they will be restricted at home.

On the other hand, Afghan women must not be permitted to work together with men, a senior figure in the ruling Taliban said, a position which, if formally applied, would efficiently bar them from the occupation in government offices, banks, media companies, and beyond.

 Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior figure stated that the group would completely contrivance its form of sharia, or Islamic law, in spite of international pressure to permit women the right to work where they want.

After the Taliban control of Kabul, Taliban officials have stated that women would be able to work and study within the restrictions placed by sharia.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 mins ago
Saudi top 10 banks see robust growth in financing, deposits

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's top 10 banks saw robust quarter-on-quarter growth in financing and...
24 mins ago
Saudi Arabia remains China’s top oil supplier as arrivals surge

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, kept its ranking as...
36 mins ago
Minister briefs US-UAE Business Council on new investment incentives

ABU DHABI: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet member and minister of...
2 hours ago
New Zealand to pass counter-terrorism law after horror stabbings, mass shootings

WELLINGTON: A counter-terrorism legislation bill has returned to the parliament for second...
2 hours ago
Emirates Development Bank launches business banking app for SMEs

DUBAI: The Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced that it is launching...
2 hours ago
US to welcome 125,000 refugees in the year 2022

WASHINGTON – In response to mounting pressure from individuals fleeing Afghanistan and...