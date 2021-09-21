Alizeh Shah slays in eye-popping patterned dress

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 05:12 pm

Lollywood actress Alizeh Shah captivates the audience with her beauty and acting. A new photoshoot of the actress has gone viral on social media.

According to the details, the emerging actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry Alizeh Shah is often seen active on social media.

Actress Alizeh Shah shared her stunning photos wearing a long sky blue frock and the actress has changed her hairstyle wearing a long black wig and accessorized herself with the delicate bracelet.

 

Young beauty gave a little touch of makeup to her gorgeous look and she let her dress elevate her beauty.

 

The fashion mogul simply captioned the photo with four different emojis.

 

