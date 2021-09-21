Alizeh Shah slays in eye-popping patterned dress
Lollywood actress Alizeh Shah captivates the audience with her beauty and acting. A new photoshoot of the actress has gone viral on social media.
According to the details, the emerging actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry Alizeh Shah is often seen active on social media.
Actress Alizeh Shah shared her stunning photos wearing a long sky blue frock and the actress has changed her hairstyle wearing a long black wig and accessorized herself with the delicate bracelet.
View this post on Instagram
Young beauty gave a little touch of makeup to her gorgeous look and she let her dress elevate her beauty.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The fashion mogul simply captioned the photo with four different emojis.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Also Read
Read More
Kim Kardashian’s Met 2021 look breakdown
No one takes their look as serious as Kim Kardashian for Met...
WATCH: Kylie Jenner caresses her growing baby bump in a beautiful video
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and the...
Movie Review: Nightbooks
Rollicking spooky stories are what children love. The world behind these tales...
Usama Khan reveals his inspiration in the industry: 'we should avoid toxic characters'
Usama Khan is a talented and diverse young actor in Pakistan's entertainment...
Permission to Dance? BTS band dances its way through the United Nations
In a Monday broadcast, fully vaccinated South Korean boy band BTS danced...