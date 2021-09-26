All eyes on Pakistan-New Zealand clash at T20 WC: NZ head coach

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that all eyes are on the Pakistan-New Zealand match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will begin on October 17.

“Our T20 World Cup campaign kicks off with the Pakistan match,” he said in a statement. “Obviously, all eyes are on the Pakistan-New Zealand match.

Stead said that the match with Pakistan is no different than other matches. While speaking of New Zealand’s last-minute decision to call off the tour against Pakistan, he said what happened was worrying and disappointing.

“We are aware of the Pakistani cricket community and fans’ sentiments,” said Stead. “The decision was not in our hands.”

He further said that while the decision was being made, he was not with the team. He also said that he would not like to talk about this matter.

“Sometimes, you aren’t always kept in the loop on every decision hence I wouldn’t like to talk more about it,” he said.

Stead said that five of the Kiwi players are currently training in the UAE, while nine players are playing in the India Premier League (IPL).

NZ cancels the tour at the last minute amid security concerns

According to the statement by the PCB, the Kiwis cancelled the tour on September 17 due to security reasons.

“Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,” the press release had said.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” it added.

The PCB further added that the security officials sent by the NZC were satisfied with the security arrangements.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal,” the PCB had stated.

NZ will hear us at ICC: Ramiz Raja

The PCB chairman Ramiz raja was not happy with New Zealand’s sudden decision to call off the tour.

Ramiz said that he felt sorry for the Pakistani fans who were looking forward to the game.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC,” he had tweeted.